Rolfzens Sign With Dresdner SC in Germany

Former Nebraska volleyball standouts Amber Rolfzen and Kadie Rolfzen have signed professional contracts with Dresdner Sportclub 1898 in Germany’s Bundesliga.

Dresdner SC has won three straight Bundesliga titles and also won the German Cup in 2016. Through 11 matches this season, Dresdner sports a 9-2 record and is in second place in the league standings. Former Husker Gina Mancuso was part of the team in 2015-16 and just completed a one-month provisional contract with Dresdner after the team was hit by several injuries.

Amber Rolfzen earned her second career AVCA All-America honor as a senior in 2016 and was an All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season. The middle blocker finished her Husker career with 500 career block assists to rank fifth in school history, and she ranked sixth on NU’s career blocks chart with 551. Rolfzen averaged 1.94 kills per set and a team-best 1.38 blocks per set in her senior season.

Kadie Rolfzen was a two-time first-team AVCA All-American and an NCAA Senior CLASS Award first-team honoree. She became only the second four-time AVCA All-American in program history after earning third-team accolades as a freshman and sophomore. A first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American, Rolfzen led the Huskers in kills per set (3.16) as the Huskers captured the Big Ten title and reached the NCAA Semifinals for a second straight season. Rolfzen was an All-Big Ten selection for the fourth straight year and ended her career with 1,564 career kills and 1,255 career digs, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, on NU’s all-time charts.

Together, they helped lead the Huskers to an NCAA Championship in 2015 and a Big Ten Championship in 2016. The Rolfzen twins will be in the Dresdner SC squad for the first time on January 4.