Sadler Steps Down At Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss head men’s basketball coach, Doc Sadler, has resigned. Sadler, who has led the Golden Eagles for the last five seasons, guided Southern Miss to a 20-13 overall record in 2018-2019 including a 11-7 mark in Conference USA. The Golden Eagles finished tied for second in league play, which was the highest finish in the Sadler era. “I’d like to thank the administration, fans, and especially the players for sticking with us through difficult times but also in the fun times,” said Doc Sadler. “As a coach, one of the things that I always try to do is prepare my players for life and hopefully I have lived by that example. With the support of my family, I’ve decided it’s time for me to take a step back from being a head coach. I feel very comfortable doing that as I know that I am leaving this program in a good position.

After 16 years as a college head coach, it’s time to evaluate what’s next for me. With a new athletic director in place and a talented young team I feel that the best days are ahead for Southern Miss basketball.” “I want to thank Doc Sadler for his time, effort, and commitment to the University of Southern Mississippi and our men’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics, Jeremy McClain. “He inherited a very difficult situation five years ago but has done an outstanding job putting our program in a positive position going forward. We wish him and his family the very best on the next step in their journey. Our attention now turns to the student-athletes within our basketball program and to find the right leader to help them continue to grow as athletes and men.” Sadler arrived at Southern Miss in April of 2014 and guided the basketball program through an uncertain time as the Golden Eagles played through NCAA sanctions with limited scholarships. Sadler’s teams improved year over year and culminated with this season’s twenty win campaign.It is expected that Sadler is now set to return to Lincoln and be an assistant coach under Fred Hoiberg. Those two coaches together at Iowa State.