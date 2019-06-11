Safetyline Consultants wins Cougar Golf Classic

The five year run of the Legends as the Cougar Golf Classic champions came to an end as Safetyline Consultants captured the 16th golf tournament held Saturday at Monument Golf Course.

Safetyline Consultants won the men’s division with a 55.75 handicapped score. The Sedgewick Swatters finished second with a 58.4, while the Legends finished third at 58.55.

Safetyline Consultants team members included Doug Schultz, Amando Castaneda, Ryan Burgner, and Greg Sell. It was Safetyline Consultants team members’ first championship since they won the classic in 2007.

The Sedgewick Swatters, a first-year team in the classic, came in second and nearly won the golf tournament. The Sedgewick Swatters included Coleton Spitz, Troy Kinoshita, Kyle McCollen, and Pat Spitz. The Legends team was comprised of Mike “Dingus” McKee, Ron Jones, Rick Gable, and Cory Weatherfield.

The COED division was just as competitive. The team of 3 Klings and a Bentley won the title over Hampton Inn. 3 Klings and a Bentley won with a 52.7 score to Hampton Inn’s 55.3.

Right behind in third place was Cougar Hoops with team members of Cory Fehringer, AJ Kuxhausen, Jonas Longoria, and Shawna Quevedo, who shot a 56.3 score.

Team members on the winning team were Dan Klingsporn, Matt Klingsporn, Tina Klingsporn, and Tracey Bentley. Second place members of Hampton Inn were Evan Lerma, Kevin Carmody, Gary Smith, and Maeghann Mortimore.

Fourth through seventh place among the COED division was very competitive as one stroke separated the four teams. Taking fourth was the Platte Valley Companies team (Jordan King, Tim Propp, Ladd Harrison, and Miranda King) who shot a 58.45 with Runza right behind with a 58.5 score. Runza members were Brooke Samuelson, Chris Samuelson, Sierra Ostdiek, and Adam Ostdiek.

Sixth place went to Party of Fore (Doug Jones, Luke Stobel, Libby Stobel, Leslie Shaver) with a 58.75 score followed by Heidi’s Cupcakes (Heidi Spitz, Rachel Spitz, Brandy Larson, and Morgan Broussard) at 59.4.

Each first place team member split a $400 pro-shop credit. Second and third place teams were drawn. Second place and a $300 pro-shop credit went to Heidi’s Cupcakes and third place and a $200 pro-shop credit went to Platte Valley Companies team.

The tournament featured 19 teams in the fundraising event for Cougar athletics.

Hole prize winners on the day included longest putt by a female (hole 2) was Brandi McConnell; longest drive by a male (hole 4) was won by Brandyn Larsen; shortest drive by a male (hole 8) was won by Doug Jones; closest to the water (hole 9) was won by Kevin Carmondy; longest drive for a female (hole 10) was won by Miranda King; closest to the sand (hole 12) was won by Binny Canales; closest to the pin on tee shot (hole 13) was won by Evan Lerma; shortest drive by a women (hole 15) was won by Ali Kuhlman; longest putt by a male (hole 18) was won by Matt Maly.