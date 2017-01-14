Saturday basketball schedule at KNEB, notes

After a busy Friday night of high school basketball featuring six games we’ve got three more games for you today here at KNEB.

Here’s the schedule:

(G) Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central…Lady Bearcats coming off a 40 point loss to Cheyenne East last night, the final was 62-22. Should see a much closer, winnable game tonight for Scottsbluff as Central beat Alliance 38-37 on Thursday night. Avery Krentz led Scottsbluff in the loss Friday with 9 points. After making a late run in the second quarter against East, the Lady T-Birds outscored SB 20-0 in the third quarter….94.1 The Brand and kneb.com with coverage starting at approximately 3:15 p.m.

(B) Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central…On Friday night the Bearcats erased a slow start and ran past Cheyenne East 86-57 to improve to 11-1 on the season. Dru Kuxhausen scored 38 points, Landon Walker had 16, while Evan Hughes hit double figures for the first time this season with 10. Cheyenne Central is the defending big class state champ in Wyoming. This game will be played at Story Gym in Cheyenne. Head Coach Scott Gullion expects a little bit slower of a tempo tonight coming from the Indians as they average just 47 points a game on the year and allow just 46 points a game. That said, East came allowing just 53 last night and the Bearcats hung 86 on the board….94.1 The Brand and kneb.com following the girls game, should have a start time of around 5 / 5:15 p.m.

(B) Casper Kelly Walsh at Gering…The Bulldogs are coming off a blowout win at Wheatland, 67-46, last night. Gering won both their matchups with Wheatland this season by 20 points or more. Keaton Ebbers led the team with 12 points and Trey Winkler and Tyler Pszanka each had 11. With the win Gering is now 8-4 on the season. Casper Kelly Walsh comes in as the no. 1 ranked team in the biggest class in Wyoming with a record of 6-2….KNEB.com The Beet AND KNEB.tv starting at 4:45 p.m.

Also last night in Wheatland the Gering girls were defeated by Wheatland 73-62. The Lady Bulldogs split with Wheatland this season.