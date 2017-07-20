Scearcy named CSC head softball coach

CHADRON, Neb. — July 18 — Chadron State College Athletic Director Joel Smith announced the hire of Kaley Scearcy , formerly CSC’s softball coaching assistant, to the position of head softball coach, on Tuesday. Scearcy is the third head softball coach at CSC since the program’s revival in 2006-07.

“We’re fortunate to be able to keep Kaley here in Chadron,” said Smith. “Her familiarity with the program gives us much-needed continuity as we transition into a new era of CSC softball, and we look forward to her success.”

Scearcy enters her third year with the program, after helping to guide the team for two years under veteran coach Rob Stack. In 2016 and 2017, her two seasons at CSC, the Eagles unquestionably enjoyed their greatest success ever, racking up a combined 61 overall wins, 46 RMAC wins, five conference tournament wins, and back-to-back top-four finishes in the league standings. The program also received its first-ever regional rankings during that span.

Under Scearcy’s guidance, the CSC Softball Team had its finest defensive season in terms of fielding percentage in 2016, and followed it up with the third-best season in 2017. The Eagles also had two of their top five batting seasons all-time, and two of the top three seasons ever for RBI and on-base percentage.

Scearcy was instrumental in redesigning the Eagles’ strength and conditioning programs, where the team showed great gains over the past two years. She also helped to identify softball talent and traveled around Colorado and Nebraska scouting high school players for recruiting purposes.

“I’m blessed to have been part of the Chadron State College softball program for the past two years,” said Scearcy, “and I’m excited for the opportunity to build off our previous successes. I would like to thank Dr. Randy Rhine , Joel Smith, and the hiring committee for this opportunity to be a part of something great. I would also like to thank Coach Stack for being an amazing mentor to me and for building a program based on integrity.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of such an amazing community, athletic department, and institution. I’m looking forward to coaching a great group of young women and I’m truly optimistic for the future we have as a program.”

Prior to Chadron State, Scearcy attended NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University, where she accumulated 107 starts in 133 career games as an infielder and was elected captain her senior season. Her senior year she led her team with a batting average of .338 in a team-high 142 at-bats.

A native of Mankato, Minnesota, Scearcy received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and coaching from SMSU, and completed a master’s in sport and recreation management at Chadron State College in 2017.