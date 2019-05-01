Schedule updates for WNCC softball and baseball

The Western Nebraska Community College softball game slated for Wednesday, May 1st with Northeastern Junior College has been moved to Friday, May 3rd because of snow.

The conference doubleheader will begin at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Field.

Cougar softball is then slated to wrap up regular season play on Saturday at Volunteer Field with a doubleheader against McCook Community College starting at 3 p.m.

Baseball

The Cougar baseball team is scheduled for two games today, Wednesday, May 1st, at McCook Community College starting at 1 p.m. MT.

The Cougars are currently 14-15 in conference play and coming off a series loss at home last weekend to Southeast Community College.

Yesterday’s home games against Otero were postponed and will now be played this Friday, May 3rd. Doubleheader action at Cleveland Field that day will start at noon.

The regular season schedule then comes to a close with a three game weekend series at home against Lamar Community College. Saturday’s single game starts at 2 p.m. and the Sunday doubleheader will have first pitch at noon.