Schreiber Named ABCA/Rawlings All-American

Senior Scott Schreiber collected third-team All-America honors from ABCA/Rawlings on Saturday. He was eligible for the honor by virtue of achieving first-team All-Region accolades from ABCA/Rawlings on Wednesday.

Schreiber earns the 103rd All-America certificate in Nebraska baseball history after senior reliever Jake Hohensee garnered second-team honors from the NCBWA last week. Schreiber, a three-time All-Big Ten performer, was a Senior CLASS Award finalist and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist this season.

The ninth-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2018 MLB Draft led the Huskers in most offensive statistical categories, including hits (79), home runs (18), runs scored (62) and total bases (148). He was also among the Big Ten leaders in those categories, leading the league in runs scored, while ranking second in home runs and total bases. Schreiber climbed up Nebraska’s career charts in 2018, finishing his career ranked fifth in school history in hits (259), tied for fourth in home runs (44) and ninth in RBIs (172).

Schreiber previously earned honorable-mention All-America status in 2016 from Perfect Game/Rawlings after making the All-Region second team that season.