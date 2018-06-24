Schwartz steps down as Mitchell girls coach

Mitchell High School has confirmed to KNEB Sports that Tory Schwartz has resigned his position as head girls basketball coach.

When reached for comment Coach Schwartz said, “I appreciate the opportunity to work in Mitchell as it is a special place. But due to some recent changes with my family it wasn’t something that I could continue to do.”

This past season the Lady Tigers finished with a record of 27-2 that included an undefeated regular season and a first round win at the state tournament over Pierce.

Mitchell will return key starters Keyana Wilfred, Kenzy Kanno, and Annabelle Gillen for the 2018-2019 season.