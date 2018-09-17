class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335681 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Schwarzenbach Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

BY huskers.com | September 17, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Schwarzenbach Named B1G Defensive Player of Week
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Schwarzenbach led the Huskers to three wins at the Husker Invite with 2.70 blocks per set. She had a career-high 13 blocks against New Mexico, which tied the NCAA high for blocks in a four-set match this season. Schwarzenbach followed with nine blocks and five kills on .417 hitting against Missouri State. She ranks second in the Big Ten this season with 1.60 blocks per set. 

The award marks the first of Schwarzenbach’s career. She is the first Husker to earn the Big Ten’s weekly defensive honor since Briana Holman on Sept. 5, 2017.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments