Schwarzenbach Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Schwarzenbach led the Huskers to three wins at the Husker Invite with 2.70 blocks per set. She had a career-high 13 blocks against New Mexico, which tied the NCAA high for blocks in a four-set match this season. Schwarzenbach followed with nine blocks and five kills on .417 hitting against Missouri State. She ranks second in the Big Ten this season with 1.60 blocks per set.

The award marks the first of Schwarzenbach’s career. She is the first Husker to earn the Big Ten’s weekly defensive honor since Briana Holman on Sept. 5, 2017.