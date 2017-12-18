class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scott Frost Wins AP Coach of the Year

BY Associated Press | December 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scott Frost Wins AP Coach of the Year

(AP) – Scott Frost is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

Frost has already accepted the Nebraska head coaching job, but plans to complete the season with UCF and coach the 10th-ranked Knights against No. 7 Auburn.

Frost received 21 first-place votes and 100 points from 57 Top 25 poll voters who submitted ballots. Kirby Smart of Georgia finished second with seven first-place votes and 55 points. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney finished third with seven votes and 38 points.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments