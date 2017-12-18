Scott Frost Wins AP Coach of the Year

(AP) – Scott Frost is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

Frost has already accepted the Nebraska head coaching job, but plans to complete the season with UCF and coach the 10th-ranked Knights against No. 7 Auburn.

Frost received 21 first-place votes and 100 points from 57 Top 25 poll voters who submitted ballots. Kirby Smart of Georgia finished second with seven first-place votes and 55 points. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney finished third with seven votes and 38 points.