Scottsbluff and Gering split on the pitch

There was rivalry soccer action on Thursday at the Landers Complex in Scottsbluff with the Bearcats and Gering splitting their girls and boys matches.

In the girls game Gering got two goals from Taylor Philbrick and one from Avery Mitchell in a 3-0 win.

The 9th ranked Lady Bulldogs able to get right back in the win column after a home loss to 4th ranked North Platte on Tuesday night. Gering improved to 7-4.

Scottsbluff, after an 11-1 win over Torrington on Wednesday, sees their record drop to 2-5.

It was all Scottsbluff in the boys matchup; the Bearcats win it going away 6-1. Two goals apiece from Aaron Schaff and Diego Alvarez and single tallies from Lincoln Frank and Dakota Andrews.

A much needed feel-good win after Scottsbluff coughed up a late lead to Torrington on Wednesday. The Bearcats are now 4-4.

With the loss Gering fell to 3-8.