Scottsbluff at Seward moved to Monday

As expected the weather forecast for the weekend has forced adjustments to the boys postseason basketball schedule for Scottsbluff.

Now official from Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth:

Due to the forecasted weather for the central and eastern Nebraska area, the basketball game at Seward has been moved to Monday. The game will be played at 4:30 PM CST.

KNEB will have coverage with radio only on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming at kneb.com with pregame starting at 3:15 and opening tip at 3:30 MT.