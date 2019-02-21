class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff at Seward moved to Monday

BY SHS press release | February 21, 2019
As expected the weather forecast for the weekend has forced adjustments to the boys postseason basketball schedule for Scottsbluff.

Now official from Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth:

Due to the forecasted weather for the central and eastern Nebraska area,  the basketball game at Seward has been moved to Monday. The game will be played at 4:30 PM CST.

KNEB will have coverage with radio only on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming at kneb.com with pregame starting at 3:15 and opening tip at 3:30 MT.

