Scottsbluff basketball teams split games with Rapid City Central

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team closed out regular season play on Saturday at South Dakota School of Mines with an 86-64 win against Rapid City Central.

Scottsbluff closes out the regular season with a record of 22-2 for first year Head Coach Scott Gullion.

The two headed monster was in full effect again in this matchup as Dru Kuxhausen finished with 36 points and Landon Walker scored 21.

Scottsbluff jumped out to a 29-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed in the game.

Walker asserted his dominance in the paint right out of the gate scoring 11 of his points in the opening quarter.

Kuxhausen spaced his effort out with 8 points in the first, followed by quarters of 8, 7, and 13 points.

Kuxhausen’s 36 points leaves him three shy of 2,000 for his high school career!

Kuxhausen also displayed a keen passing eye on Saturday, dishing out plenty of assists to open shooters. The Bearcats capitilized on those open looks knocking down a combined 10 three point field goals.

The highlight reel play of the game was another link up between Devin Buderus and Landon Walker in transition. Buderus drew a little help defense on a transition run out and dropped a pass on the right side of the paint that Walker finished with a big two hand jam.

Gabe Patton scored 9 and Noah Bruner finished with 6 points for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff will be the top seed in the B6 District Tournament.

The girls game was all Rapid City Central, as the Lady Cobblers just wore down the Lady Bearcats to win big, 84-33.

Freshman Aubrey Krentz was Scottsbluff’s leading scorer with 14 points including four three pointers.

Scottsbluff finishes the regular season with a record of 6-16.

Despite the record Head Coach David Bollish remains confident his team can regroup and play their best basketball at next week’s district tournament, a tournament they’ve won back to back seasons.

Scottsbluff will play McCook Tuesday in the bunny play-in game at Ogallala. Winner will move on to play top seed Sidney on Thursday. The other semifinal game on Thursday pits 2 seed Gering against 3 seed Alliance.