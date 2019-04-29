Scottsbluff boys basketball offering summer camp for area youth

The Scottsbluff High School boys’ basketball program is offering a youth basketball camp for any interested boys in western Nebraska. The camp will be instructed by Scottsbluff High School head boys’ basketball coach, Scott Gullion. Current and former Scottsbluff High School players will assist with the camp. Camp participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball, and compete in shooting and one on one contests. Awards will be given for top performances.

The camp is open for any boys entering grades 2-8. Dates of the camp are May 28th through 31st, and the camp will be located at Scottsbluff High School. The cost of the camp is $50. All camp participants will receive a camp t-shirt. Camp times will be 8:30-10:30 AM for boys entering grades 2-5 and 11:00 AM-1:00 PM for boys entering grades 6-8 each day.

For more information on the camp, contact Scott Gullion at (308) 760-6544 or sgullion@sbps.net. Camp brochures can be picked up at the following locations: Sports Racquet and Scottsbluff Screenprinting. Completed application forms need to be returned by May 23rd. Walk-ups are welcome.