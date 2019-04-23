Scottsbluff Boys Golf Invitational results from Monday

The rains stopped at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning and that allowed 12 regional teams to tee it up at the Scottsbluff High School Boys Invite at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

It took extra holes to decide the individual champion with Blake Danni of Cheyenne East besting Cheyenne Central’s Ethan Cates on the third playoff hole to win the title. Dillon Wise of Kimball was also part of the playoff but he he was eliminated on the first playoff hole.

The team title went to North Platte with a combined round of 317 and then it was Cheyenne East close behind in second place with 319 for the day.

Scottsbluff finished as the top local team in fourth place with a score of 347. Alliance was fifth (350), Kimball sixth (352), and Gering was the seventh place finisher (353). Just a six shot difference between those four teams.

Wise, of course, the top local finisher with that 75 and then you also had Cade Stephenson of Alliance finish eighth, shooting 80. Also with a round of 80 in tenth place was Ty Corr of Scottsbluff.

Gering’s top score came from Justin Scott, who posted a 83.

Team Standings

North Platte 317 Cheyenne East 319 Cheyenne Central 335 Scottsbluff 347 Alliance 350 Kimball 352 Gering 353 Morrill 375 Mitchell 376 Sidney 381 Chadron 411 Ogallala 431

Individual Leaderboard

Blake Danni, East, 75 (Won title on third playoff hole over Cates) Ethan Cates, Central, 75 Dillon Wise, Kimball, 75 Kasch Morrison, NP, 76 Tristen Zitek, East, 78 Drew Phillips, NP, 79 Jayden Jones, NP, 79 Cade Stephenson, Alliance, 80 Michael Pope, East, 80 Ty Corr, Scottsbluff, 80

Scottsbluff – Corr 80, Gavin Howell 83, Brandyn Larsen 86, Brett Hill 98, Riley Amundsen 105

Kimball – Dillon Wise 75, Zane Anthony 90, Jess Sirren 93, Izaac Reuter 94, Cole Henton 97

Gering – Scott 83, Kyle Schroeder 89, Tommy Ganos 90, Noah Longoria 91, Dyson Dollarhide 113

Alliance – Stephenson 80, Crayten Cyza 82, Jaron Matulka 89, Cayson Clarke 99, Josh Jensen 111

Mitchell – Austin Thyne 85, Burke Schneider 92, Jaron Anderson 97, Jacob Jenkins 102, Mark Lamp 103

Morrill – Brody Brown 91, Isaiah Guerue 91, Braden Struempler 92, Jackson Margheim 101, Kolton McMackin 115