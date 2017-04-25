class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231335 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Boys Golf Invite results

BY Chris Cottrell | April 25, 2017
Here’s the results, both team and individual, from Monday’s Scottsbluff Boys Golf Invitational that was held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Division One Team Scoring

  1. North Platte, 308
  2. Cheyenne East, 330
  3. Scottsbluff, 334
  4. Sidney, 341
  5. Gering, 358
  6. Laramie, 364
  7. Alliance, 394
  8. Cheyenne Central, 398

Division One Individual Top Ten

  1. Kyle Zimbleman, North Platte, 73
  2. Grant Maser, Gering, 74
  3. Kort Steele, North Platte, 74
  4. Nate Dvorak, Sidney, 77
  5. Tristen Zitek, Cheyenne East, 79
  6. Colby Clay, Laramie, 79
  7. Kade Wroot, North Platte, 79
  8. Blake Danni, Cheyenne East, 80
  9. Sam McCaslin, Scottsbluff, 81
  10. Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central, 81

Scottsbluff: McCaslin 81, Gabe Patton 82, Brandyn Larson 85, Vince Quijas 86, Gavin Howell 94

Gering: Maser 74, Trevor Satur 91, Grady Sherrell 96, Tanner Rust 97

Alliance: Preston Pohlman 96, Cameron Collins 97, Dylan Horton 98, Cade Stephenson 103, Tyler Girard 107

Division Two Team Scoring

  1. Kimball, 319
  2. Chadron, 373.3
  3. Ogallala 386
  4. Mitchell, 398
  5. Scottsbluff JV, 314
  6. Morrill, 440

Division Two Individual Top Ten

  1. Jordan Greenwood, Kimball, 73
  2. Zane Anthony, Kimball, 80
  3. Dillon Wise, Kimball, 82
  4. Andrew McCloud, Kimball, 85
  5. Seth Marcoe, Mitchell, 85
  6. Ty Corr, Scottsbluff, 87
  7. Corbin Johnson, Chadron, 87
  8. Tommy Ganos, Gering, 87
  9. Isaac Rueter, Kimball, 88
  10. Mitch Sutherland, Ogallala, 91

Kimball: Greenwood 73, Anthony 80, Wise 82, McCloud 85, Rueter 88

Mitchell: Marcoe 85, Noah Hernandez 102, Cleveland Burnett 104, Tyler Trimble 107, Riley Reisig 107, Bailey Branson 110, Mark Lamp 113, Westyn Hooton 114

Morrill: Braedon Struempler 93, Hunter Craig 113, Holden Schlece 112, Jacob Strecher 122, Nicolas Haney 129

