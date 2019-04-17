Scottsbluff boys, Mitchell track teams pick up wins on Tuesday

There were two area high school track and field meets on Tuesday with Alliance finally able to run on their new track hosting invite action while Mitchell hosted the WTC meet.

Alliance Invite

A limited field at Alliance saw the Class B top rated Scottsbluff boys pile up 216 points to beat Alliance by 40 points.

The Bearcats were led by three double-winners; Chris Busby in the long jump and 200 meters, Cameron Geary in the 110 hurdles and triple jump, and Turner Scow in the shot and discus.

Other winners for the Bearcats were Conner McCracken in the high jump and Kennedy Ronne took first in the 1,600 meters. Scottsbluff also took first in the 400 meter relay.

On the girls side it was Chadron scoring 167 to best Scottsbluff and their 151 points.

For the Scottsbluff girls you had Mariah Avila picking up wins in the long jump and triple jump.

Brooke Holzworth captured a first place in the 800 meters and the Lady Cats also won a pair of relays, the 4×100 and the two mile relay.

To view all team scores and individual results from the Alliance Invite click here.

WTC (at Mitchell)

Both Mitchell teams rolled to victories in just their second outings of the season. The Tiger boys scored 147.5 points to best Kimball, who finished in second with 100 points. On the girls side it was Mitchell with 142 points while Bayard finished second with 84 points.

Kadin Perez was a four time winner yesterday, claiming first places in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races along with running on the Tigers winning 4×100 meter relay team.

Also for the Mitchell boys; Caleb Koranda won the mile and two mile runs, they got wins in the field events from Rylan Aguallo in the long jump and Jonathan Pieper in the discus.

Brady Kilgore of Kimball picked up a pair of wins, grabbing first place in both hurdle events.

The Mitchell girls also posted some big win totals. Natasha Perez won four events; the 100, 200, and 400 meters along with a leg on their winning 400 meter relay team.

Regan Hodsden picked up three wins in the mile and two mile runs along with adding a leg on the two mile relay.

There were two other double winners with Kylie Stuart of Bayard finishing first in the 100 hurdles and the pole vault, and Ashton Hoffman of Morrill won both throwing events.

To find full team standings and individual results from the WTC meet click here.