Scottsbluff boys open East-West Shootout with win

Coming off a dominant weekend that included a 40 point win and also scoring 106 points, the Scottsbluff Bearcats used a workmanlike performance to win at McCook 68-49 on opening night of the East-West Shootout.

The senior tandem of Dru Kuxhausen and Landon Walker combined to score 53 of Scottsbluff’s 68 points.

It was Walker early and often. The 6’8 big man poured in 10 first quarter points as the Bearcats took a 17-8 lead into the second quarter.

Walker scored six more points and blocked two shots in the second quarter with the Bearcats taking a 32-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was Dru Kuxhausen’s.

The 6’0 senior star scored 20 of his game high 31 points over the final two quarters, getting 10 apiece in each the third and fourth stanzas.

After the game Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion said he would have liked to have seen a better defensive effort from start to finish.

Kuxhausen scored 31 points and Walker 22 to lead Scottsbluff.

With the win Scottsbluff is now 18-2 and they stay atop the Class B power points standings heading into tonight’s game at North Platte.

Tonight’s game can be heard on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with pregame, opening tip slated for 6 p.m.

McCook fell to 7-11 with the loss last night. Hunter Pothoff led the Bison in scoring with 20 points.

Scottsbluff 17 15 17 19 68

McCook 8 9 17 15 49

SB- Kuxhausen 31, Walker 22, Devin Buderus 8, Gabe Patton 3, Noah Bruner 2, Mason Ramig 2

McCook- Hunter Pothoff 20, Clayton Stevens 8, Gabe Sehnert 5, Kyle Geisler 4, D.J. Gross 4, Zach Schlager 2, Easton Gillen 2, Frank Hernandez 1