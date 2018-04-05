Scottsbluff boys win Sidney Golf Invite

It was tight yesterday at the Hillside Golf Course in Sidney and 18 holes wasn’t enough to decide a winner.
Scottsbluff, playing in their first tournament of the year, and host Sidney were deadlocked at 332 following the regulation 18 holes but the Bearcats prevailed winning a one hole playoff.
Gering finished in third place with a team score of 355.
Vince Quijas led Scottsbluff with a fourth place individual finish, he shot a round of 80. Two of his teammates were also top 10 medalists; Josh Wilson finished 5th and Gavin Howell was 8th.
The top scorer for Gering was Grady Sherrell, who posted a round of 83 to finish in 6th place.
Top 10 (Individual Scoring)
- Tate Noble, Laramie, 76
- Connor Dormann, Sidney 78
- Colby Clay, Laramie, 80
- Vince Quijas, Scottsbluff, 80
- Josh Wilson, Scottsbluff, 83
- Grady Sherrell, Gering, 83
- Cole Westfall, Sidney, 83
- Gavin Howell, Scottsbluff, 84
- Clayton Murphy, Ogallala, 84
- Jake Burke, Sidney, 84
Top 10 (Team Scoring)
- Scottsbluff, 332
- Sidney, 332
- Gering, 355
- Laramie, 366
- Ogallala, 417
- Chadron, 433
Scottsbluff – Quijas 80, Wilson 83, Howell 84, Sam McCaslin 85, Noah Bruner 99
Gering – Sherrell 83, Justin Scott 88, Trevor Satur 91, Tommy Ganos 93, Jerrod Beamon 98