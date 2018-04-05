Scottsbluff boys win Sidney Golf Invite

It was tight yesterday at the Hillside Golf Course in Sidney and 18 holes wasn’t enough to decide a winner.

Scottsbluff, playing in their first tournament of the year, and host Sidney were deadlocked at 332 following the regulation 18 holes but the Bearcats prevailed winning a one hole playoff.

Gering finished in third place with a team score of 355.

Vince Quijas led Scottsbluff with a fourth place individual finish, he shot a round of 80. Two of his teammates were also top 10 medalists; Josh Wilson finished 5th and Gavin Howell was 8th.

The top scorer for Gering was Grady Sherrell, who posted a round of 83 to finish in 6th place.

Top 10 (Individual Scoring)

Tate Noble, Laramie, 76 Connor Dormann, Sidney 78 Colby Clay, Laramie, 80 Vince Quijas, Scottsbluff, 80 Josh Wilson, Scottsbluff, 83 Grady Sherrell, Gering, 83 Cole Westfall, Sidney, 83 Gavin Howell, Scottsbluff, 84 Clayton Murphy, Ogallala, 84 Jake Burke, Sidney, 84

Top 10 (Team Scoring)

Scottsbluff, 332 Sidney, 332 Gering, 355 Laramie, 366 Ogallala, 417 Chadron, 433

Scottsbluff – Quijas 80, Wilson 83, Howell 84, Sam McCaslin 85, Noah Bruner 99

Gering – Sherrell 83, Justin Scott 88, Trevor Satur 91, Tommy Ganos 93, Jerrod Beamon 98