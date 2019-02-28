Scottsbluff, Bridgeport boys basketball state championship merchandise for sale

The Scottsbluff and Bridgeport Boys Basketball teams are in the 2019 State Tournament, and are selling official championship apparel.

For Scottsbluff, they will be taking orders until Sunday at midnight. Orders are available for pick up at Scottsbluff Screenprinting on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Long and short sleeve T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts are available by visiting: https://shsstatehoops19.itemorder.com.

For Bridgeport, orders for their short or long sleeve shirts are due Friday at noon. E-mail coach Nick Broz at nbroz@bpsbulldogs.org if you are interested.

All profits from the sales goes to the local teams.