Scottsbluff Continues To Roll With Win Over Lexington

LEXINGTON – The ninth-ranked Scottsbluff Bearcats made the long trip to Lexington and ran away with a 43-14 win over the Minutemen.

Scottsbluff’s single wing multiple running back offense eventually wore out a game Lexington team. The Bearcats rushed for 332 yards on the night and out-yarded the Minutemen 366-175.

The game started with two defensive touchdowns by Scottsbluff. A 25 yard fumble recovery return by Jack Darnell and then a 45 yard interception return for a touchdown by Jeramiah Delzer. Lexington scored the first offensive touchdown with a 40 yard strike from Jake Leger to Logan Callahan.

However, the Bearcat running game was too much for Lexington. Chris Busby rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries and Jasiya Deollos added 100 yards on 12 carries to pace now 3-0 Scottsbluff.

Jake Leger led all passers with 136 yards through the air as the Minutemen fall to 0-3.