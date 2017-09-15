Scottsbluff dominates Gering on the diamond

The rivals from across town ruined senior night for the Gering Lady Bulldogs softball team on Thursday.

In front of a big crowd at Oregon Trail Park it was all Scottsbluff, as the beat Gering by the final of 19-3. The game was over after just four innings.

We had coverage on KNEB.tv.

The scoring started early and never stopped for the Lady Bearcats.

After a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, Scottsbluff was looking for more in the second and Kieyerah Twombley delivered with a big three run homer. It was her second home run of the year.

Two in the first, three in the second inning, how bout five more runs in the second; it was 10-3 after three innings.

Gering got their only runs on a ball hit to right field by Paige Peterson that was played into an error that scored three runs including Peterson, who rounded the bases.

In the Scottsbluff half of the fourth inning they exploded for 9 runs on just three hits as thirteen players took at bats. Savanna Salazar capped off the scoring with a grand slam out to left center field.

Erin Willats earned the four inning complete game win in the circle for the Lady Bearcats. Her record now 6-5.

Tori Hoagland suffered the loss for Gering.

Twombly finished the night with three hits, the homer and four RBI. Salazar notched a pair of hits including the grand slam.

Scottsbluff outhit Gering 10-4.

Another telling number: 7…the amount of errors committed by Gering defensively. Only five of the 19 runs Gering allowed were earned runs.

Scottsbluff improved to 8-9 while Gering dropped to 11-9. Both teams are playing tomorrow at the North Platte Classic.