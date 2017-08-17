Scottsbluff, Gering both on road to open softball schedule Friday

The 2017 high school softball season opens up on Friday for both Scottsbluff and Gering.

Gering’s coming off a 14-15 campaign last year and they’ll open up tomorrow at the Aurora Tournament. Head Coach Tim Gonzalez likes what he’s seen from his team after a busy summer stretch.

Gering will open up with the hosts, Aurora, tomorrow late in the afternoon.

A big key for Gering will be replacing Jacey Marietta as the no. 1 pitcher. Gonzalez says that role now belongs to senior Tori Hoagland.

Gonzalez added that a district title is the teams number one goal for this year.

Scottsbluff is at Lexington tomorrow late in the afternoon for a matchup with the Minutemaids. Head Coach Michael Gentry’s squad a year ago posted a 14-17 record on the board.

You can listen to tomorrow’s game with Jayson Jorgensen on KRVN.com starting at 3:50 mountain time. First pitch will be at 4 p.m.

Scottsbluff will stay in Lexington for tournament action on Saturday.

Scottsbluff will host Gering coming up next Thursday in what will be our first high school sports broadcast of the year. We’ll have that game on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:45 with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.