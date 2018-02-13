(AUDIO) Scottsbluff, Gering girls teams fall in Sub-Districts

Monday night was the end of the road for the Scottsbluff and Gering girls basketball teams as both dropped games at the B-8 Sub-District Tournament in Sidney.

In the opener Scottsbluff didn’t go down without a fight. Taking on the #1 seed in their home building the Lady Bearcats had a chance to win heading to the fourth quarter, and really, that’s all they could have asked for.

Scottsbluff entered 0-2 against the Lady Raiders on the season. Sidney was 18-3 and No. 1 in Class B power points.

Sidney had been off since February 3rd and the rust showed in a low scoring first half as Scottsbluff took a 18-17 lead to the locker room. Sidney was only able to score six points in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw Sidney start to find their rhythm just a little a little, outscoring Scottsbluff 13-8 to take a four point lead to the final stanza.

Even though Sidney would eventually pull away for a 48-33 win, the game felt much closer than that.

Meagan Ross led Sidney with 15 points including 8 in the fourth quarter. Kaetlyn Sylvester was next in line for Sidney with 9 points.

Scottsbluff had two players in double figures; sophomore Yarra Garcia had a team high 13 while freshman Jamisyn Howard provided a spark off the bench with 12 points.

Scottsbluff’s season comes to an end with a record of 8-14 and here’s what Head Coach David Bollish had to say following the loss.

So who would Sidney get in the championship game?

Alliance.

It was a dominant performance for Alliance against Gering as they led by double digits much of the night en rout to a 68-47 win.

Alliance scored 43 points in the first half, just three shy of their season average for an entire game.

It was a three player wrecking crew for Alliance in this one. Makayla Davidson led all scorers with 23 points, Blythe Boness dominated in the paint with 19, and Marque Crowe chipped in another 16 points.

Arianna Mitchell led Gering with 15 points. Mitchell played with four fouls for a while in the second half and Alliance did a nice job attacking her by getting Boness the ball in the paint.

Also in double figures for Gering; Paige Lopez had 12 and Makenzie Dunkel finished with 11 points.

Just about every time Gering managed to get the game to a 6-8 point deficit Alliance found an answer. They hit 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Gering’s season wraps up at 11-13. Head Coach Adam Freeburg offered up his thoughts on the postgame show.

With the win Alliance is now 15-8.

So it’s Alliance vs. Sidney tonight for the Sub-District championship starting at 6 o’clock and the winner will then advance to a district final, round of 16 game on Saturday to play for the right to head to Lincoln and the State Tournament.