Scottsbluff, Gering girls tennis results from North Platte Invite

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams were in North Platte on Tuesday afternoon for a doubles tournament along with the host school, Ogallala, Hershey, and Lexington.

Each team put together five doubles teams and played a round-robin format.

Ogallala was the winner with a total of 60 points followed by North Platte (51), Scottsbluff (35), Gering (32), Lexington (28), and Hershey (23).

Gering’s No. 1 doubles team of Zoee Smith and Bobbie Claflin were had the most wins on the day, going 4-1.

For Scottsbluff’s No. 1 team of Brooke DeSha and Shelby Bewley, they put together a 2-3 record.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Darren Emerick was pleased with what he saw from his Bearcats, “We had good, competitive play across the board. We lost all but one match against the top two teams, but only had six other losses to the remainder of the field. I was pleased with the progress or our serving and doubles tactics given we have only had access to our courts for a single practice due to the snow.”

Here’s the full results for both teams from yesterday.

Scottsbluff

No. 1 doubles – Brooke DeSha/Shelby Bewley, 2-3

No. 2 doubles – Bridgette Locker/Emma Herman, 2-3

No. 3 doubles – Hally Wilkins/Taylor Klein, 2-3

No. 4 doubles – Hayden Wilkins/Payson Haught, 3-2

No. 5 doubles – Lauren Nichols/Cierra Schwartzkopf, 3-2

Gering

No. 1 – Zoee Smith/Bobbie Claflin, 4-1

No. 2 – Kristen Whaley/Yadbir Kaur, 1-4

No. 3 – Martika Campbell/Paige Schneider, 1-4

No. 4 – Heather Davis/Savannah Flowers, 2-3

No. 5 – Aspyn Johnson/Kayle Morris, 1-4