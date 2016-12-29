Scottsbluff, Gering hoops teams go 3-1 on Wednesday

There was plenty of high school basketball action on Wednesday with area teams taking part in holiday tournaments around the state.

The annual Cabela’s Holiday Tournament is taking place in Sidney and both Gering teams got off to good starts yesterday.

The Gering boys notched their third straight win, rolling past Buffalo, Wyoming 67-48.

Gering was led by Trey Winkler, who scored 14 points. Tanner Wengler was next in line with 12, while Christian Rogers notched a 10 point effort.

With the win the Bulldogs improved to 5-3 and they’ll play this afternoon at 3:45 against Cheyenne South.

The Gering girls came out of the holiday moratorium in an unfamiliar spot, ranked #10 in the latest Omaha World Herald Class B poll.

They made good on that ranking Wednesday with a 55-44 win over Buffalo, Wyoming.

Emma Sterkel posted a big 20 point effort for the Lady Bulldogs. Also in double figures was Makenzie Dunkel who chipped in 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs take their 6-2 record into the tournament semifinals today against Chase County starting at 2 p.m.

Both those Gering games can be heard on The Beet at kneb.com with coverage starting at 1:45.

Back east in Norfolk it was day one of the GNAC Tournament and the Scottsbluff boys team had to knock a little rust off early before taking control and earning a comfortable 66-49 win over Class A North Platte.

The Bearcats were well under their season average of 80 points a game but they played well enough to improve to 8-0 and set up a date with Kearney, another Class A school, in the semifinals this afternoon.

Dru Kuxhausen led Scottsbluff with 26 points. He drilled four three pointers.

Devin Buderus continued to show growth on the offensive end of the floor, finishing with 14 points. Landon Walker also scored in double figures with 13.

While maybe not their best offensive showing of the season they were consistent, scoring 17, 16, 18, and 15 by quarter last night.

They’ll play Kearney this afternoon starting at 2:45 mountain time.

On the girls side of the bracket Columbus rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Scottsbluff 44-39.

The Lady Bearcats outscored the Discoverers 22-11 over the middle two quarters to take a 29-23 lead to the final stanza but Columbus got 9 points from Kennedy Jones and 8 from Bailey Keller to earn the comeback win. They outscored Scottsbluff 21-10 over the final eight minutes of action.

Sally Welsh was the top scorer for Scottsbluff, she finished with 14 points. Welsh scored 11 of those points in the 2nd quarter. Columbus held her to just a single field goal in the second half.

Scottsbluff will now face district foe McCook this afternoon starting at 1 p.m. mountain time.

Both Scottsbluff games can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 12:45.

Alliance Holiday Tournament today:

(Girls) Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 1 p.m.

(Boys) Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

(Girls) Alliance vs. Bridgeport, 4 p.m…KNEB.tv coverage

(Boys) Alliance vs. Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m…KNEB.tv coverage

Then Friday we’ll have all four games (two third place games and two championship games) available for viewing on KNEB.tv.