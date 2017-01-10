Scottsbluff girls at Gering highlight KNEB hoops coverage tonight

Round two for the Scottsbluff and Gering girls highlight the Tuesday night high school basketball schedule here at KNEB.

In the first meeting of the season Gering earned a 72-57 win over Scottsbluff, that was back on December 3rd, day three of the Western Conference Tournament the opening weekend of the season.

Gering Head Coach Adam Freeburg says looking at that game probably not a good indication of what might happen tonight.

Gering enters at 7-4 on the season and those four losses have come to teams that have a combined record of 39-3.

For Scottsbluff it’s been a big a struggle to find consistency on either end of the floor as their record for first year Head Coach David Bollish sits at 2-7. Coach is hoping some classroom work can help solve some of the offensive woes.

Bollish says they learned a few things about Gering that first time around that he hopes can help the team tonight.

I’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com tonight at approximately 6:45 with tip off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Also at KNEB tonight we’ve got a girls and boys doubleheader on The Beet at kneb.com with Nik Chizek as Morrill hosts Bayard.

Other G/B doubleheaders:

Hemingford at Chadron

Potter-Dix at Kimball

Bridgeport at Leyton

Burns WY at Mitchell

Garden County at Minatare