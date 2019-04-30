Scottsbluff girls basketball announces key summer dates

The Scottsbluff girls basketball program is set to get a jump on the winter season with some key dates having been announced for their summer program.

Things will start with the Summer Skills Camp from May 13th-15th. This will camp will be for girls 2nd-8th grade and will be held at Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. The cost of the camp will be $50.

The 2nd-4th graders will be at the SHS auxiliary gym from 3:30-5:30 p.m. while the 5th-8th grade camp will be held at BMS from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

For more information and to download the camp sign up flyer click here.

Then on May 18th it’s the one day 3v3 Bearcat Basketball Summer Madness. This tournament will be for girls and boys in grades 2nd-8th with games being played at the high school and Bluffs Middle School.

If you need more information on any of these camps or the girls program as a whole you can contact varsity head coach Dave Bollish at dbollish@sbps.net or assistant coach Hattie Burford at hburford@sbps.net.