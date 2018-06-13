class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317217 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff girls hosting Border Brawl summer hoops on Thursday

BY Chris Cottrell | June 13, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Scottsbluff girls hosting Border Brawl summer hoops on Thursday

Here is the schedule for tomorrow’s Elite Total Fitness Border Brawl as the Scottsbluff girls basketball program is hosting a one day event for teams from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Games will be played at Scottsbluff High School.

Court 1 : Main gym

8 am – Pine Bluffs vs. Sidney

9 am – Scottsbluff vs. Loveland

10 am – Thunder Basin vs. Sidney

11 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Scottsbluff

2 pm – Gering vs. Cheyenne Central

3 pm – Rapid City Stevens vs. Sidney

4 pm – Scottsbluff vs. Thunder Basin

5 pm – Pine Bluffs vs. Gering

6 pm – Scottsbluff vs. St. Thomas More

 

Court 2: Auxiliary gym

8 am – Mitchell vs. Cheyenne Central

9 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central

10 am – Mitchell vs. St. Thomas More

11 am – Mitchell vs. Pine Bluffs

2 pm – Loveland vs. Thunder Basin

3 pm – Sterling vs. Pine Bluffs

4 pm – Loveland vs. St. Thomas More

5 pm – Sterling vs. Scottsbluff 2

6 pm –  Sterling vs. Gering

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments