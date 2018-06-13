Scottsbluff girls hosting Border Brawl summer hoops on Thursday

Here is the schedule for tomorrow’s Elite Total Fitness Border Brawl as the Scottsbluff girls basketball program is hosting a one day event for teams from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Games will be played at Scottsbluff High School.

Court 1 : Main gym

8 am – Pine Bluffs vs. Sidney

9 am – Scottsbluff vs. Loveland

10 am – Thunder Basin vs. Sidney

11 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Scottsbluff

2 pm – Gering vs. Cheyenne Central

3 pm – Rapid City Stevens vs. Sidney

4 pm – Scottsbluff vs. Thunder Basin

5 pm – Pine Bluffs vs. Gering

6 pm – Scottsbluff vs. St. Thomas More

Court 2: Auxiliary gym

8 am – Mitchell vs. Cheyenne Central

9 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central

10 am – Mitchell vs. St. Thomas More

11 am – Mitchell vs. Pine Bluffs

2 pm – Loveland vs. Thunder Basin

3 pm – Sterling vs. Pine Bluffs

4 pm – Loveland vs. St. Thomas More

5 pm – Sterling vs. Scottsbluff 2

6 pm – Sterling vs. Gering