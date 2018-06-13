Scottsbluff girls hosting Border Brawl summer hoops on Thursday

Here is the schedule for tomorrow’s Elite Total Fitness Border Brawl as the Scottsbluff girls basketball program is hosting a one day event for teams from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.
Games will be played at Scottsbluff High School.
Court 1 : Main gym
8 am – Pine Bluffs vs. Sidney
9 am – Scottsbluff vs. Loveland
10 am – Thunder Basin vs. Sidney
11 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Scottsbluff
2 pm – Gering vs. Cheyenne Central
3 pm – Rapid City Stevens vs. Sidney
4 pm – Scottsbluff vs. Thunder Basin
5 pm – Pine Bluffs vs. Gering
6 pm – Scottsbluff vs. St. Thomas More
Court 2: Auxiliary gym
8 am – Mitchell vs. Cheyenne Central
9 am – Rapid City Stevens vs. Cheyenne Central
10 am – Mitchell vs. St. Thomas More
11 am – Mitchell vs. Pine Bluffs
2 pm – Loveland vs. Thunder Basin
3 pm – Sterling vs. Pine Bluffs
4 pm – Loveland vs. St. Thomas More
5 pm – Sterling vs. Scottsbluff 2
6 pm – Sterling vs. Gering