The Scottsbluff girls soccer team improved to 6-8 on the season on Tuesday night with a 9-0 win at home over Newcastle, Wyoming.

Kaylee Bentley and Kieyerah Twombly each scored four goals while Jadyn Block tallied the other score.

Scottsbluff has a road match at North Platte on Friday before the district tournament in Kearney starting on Monday.

The Scottsbluff boys JV team beat Newcastle last night 6-1 and they’ll host North Platte on Friday.