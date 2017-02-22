(AUDIO) Scottsbluff girls win, B6 District semifinals tonight

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team is the two time defending B-6 District champion.

A quest for a third straight crown got off to a good start last night as the Lady Bearcats knocked off McCook in Ogallala by the final of 66-56.

Sally Welsh finished with a team high 20 points. Head Coach David Bollish was pleased with Welsh’s effort but he also got solid contributions all the way around with Avery & Aubrey Krentz each scoring 12 and Taylor Noe in double figures with 10 points. Rudi Salazar was her usual solid self on the defensive end of the floor.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Lady Bearcats. The semifinal games were originally scheduled for Thursday night but with a winter storm approaching those games were shifted to tonight.

Scottsbluff will play top seed Sidney. So far this season Sidney is 2-0 against the Lady Bearcats, winning by eight at Sidney and then by nine at Scottsbluff.

Bollish says there is a reason Sidney is the top seed.

Tonight’s second game in Ogallala in the B6 Tournament features 2nd seeded Gering taking on #3 seed Alliance.

Gering comes in the hottest team in the district having won 8 straight games to close out the regular season but Head Coach Adam Freeburg knows this district is up for grabs.

This will be the third matchup of the season between these two rivals. Gering won the first game at their place 52-50 and then edged out a 54-51 win at Alliance the second time around.

While they’ve had the edge in the win/loss column, each game could have gone the other direction and Freeburg expects more of the same tonight.

You can hear both games tonight here at KNEB. Jeff Kelley has coverage from Ogallala on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 4:45, game between Scottsbluff and Sidney will tip off at 5 p.m.