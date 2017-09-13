Scottsbluff girls win Gering golf invite; Chadron’s Hickstein tops leaderboard

At Monument Shadows Golf Course on Tuesday the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats prevailed as team champion at the Gering Invite.

Scottsbluff shot a combined round of 345, good enough for a 8 shot win over Gering, who placed second at 353.

The Lady Bearcats got top five finishes from Shelby Poynter and D.J. Bokelman. Poynter was second on the day with a round of 75. Bokelman was a fourth place finisher posting a 77.

Gering placed four inside the top ten led by sophomore Ali Boswell’s seventh place score of 85. Ashley Maschmeier, Megan Maser, and Avery Mitchell finished in eighth through tenth places.

The individual champion on the day was once again Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein, who bested Poynter by just one shot. Hickstein fired a winning round of 74.

Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno finished 5th.

Team Scores

Scottsbluff, 345 Gering, 353 Ogallala, 368 Sidney, 391 Chadron, 407 Mitchell, 425 Bridgeport, 425 Scottsbluff JV, 490 Gering JV, 503 Kimball, 513

Individual Scores