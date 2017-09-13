Scottsbluff girls win Gering golf invite; Chadron’s Hickstein tops leaderboard

At Monument Shadows Golf Course on Tuesday the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats prevailed as team champion at the Gering Invite.
Scottsbluff shot a combined round of 345, good enough for a 8 shot win over Gering, who placed second at 353.
The Lady Bearcats got top five finishes from Shelby Poynter and D.J. Bokelman. Poynter was second on the day with a round of 75. Bokelman was a fourth place finisher posting a 77.
Gering placed four inside the top ten led by sophomore Ali Boswell’s seventh place score of 85. Ashley Maschmeier, Megan Maser, and Avery Mitchell finished in eighth through tenth places.
The individual champion on the day was once again Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein, who bested Poynter by just one shot. Hickstein fired a winning round of 74.
Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno finished 5th.
Team Scores
- Scottsbluff, 345
- Gering, 353
- Ogallala, 368
- Sidney, 391
- Chadron, 407
- Mitchell, 425
- Bridgeport, 425
- Scottsbluff JV, 490
- Gering JV, 503
- Kimball, 513
Individual Scores
- Alpine Hickstein, Chadron, 74
- Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff, 75
- Kira Mestl, Ogallala, 76
- D.J. Bokelman, Scottsbluff, 77
- Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell, 80
- Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 83
- Ali Boswell, Gering, 85
- Ashley Maschemeier, Gering, 86
- Megan Maser, Gering, 91
- Avery Mitchell, Gering, 91