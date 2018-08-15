Scottsbluff High great joins Chadron State wrestling program

Scottsbluff native Colton Adams, a four-time champion at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, has been added the Chadron State College roster, coach Brett Hunter said.

Adams also was the runner-up at 141 pounds at the 2016 National Junior College Athletic Association’s National Tournament.

Adams was the Class B state champion at 112, 126, 132 and 145 pounds while wrestling for the Scottsbluff Bearcats. He also entered several elite tournaments and had a 196-6 career record when he graduated in 2014. As a high school junior, he set the Nebraska all-class record for most wins with 56 and the Class B record for most pins with 41.

As a senior, he was the 10th ranked 145-pounder nationally among high school wrestlers.

Adams began his college career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and won his weight class at the University of Wyoming’s Cowboy Open that fall, but left school at the end of the first semester.

He returned to college at Iowa Western on Council Bluffs, in 2015-16 and advanced to the 141-pound championship match at the National Junior College Tournament that winter.

Hunter said the Eagles now have 33 wrestlers on their roster.

Hunter also said Chadron State has added Jimmy Eggemeyer as a coaching assistant. Eggemeyer was the NAIA national champion at 149 pounds as a senior at Southern Oregon University in 2013. He also was a two-time state champion while wrestling at Kodiak High School in Alaska.

Eggemeyer, 29, has been an assistant coach at Southern Oregon the past few years.