Scottsbluff High School Football camp

Scottsbluff High School will be holding their football camp from June 18th-21st at the practice field next to the tennis courts.

Players entering grades 9-12 will practice from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Players entering grades 6-8 will practice from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Players need to wear shorts, t-shirt, and football cleats for this non-contact camp.

Cost of the camp is $40 for 9-12 graders and $25 for 6-8 graders. Make checks out to SHS football. Cash is also accepted.

Walk ups are welcome.

Camp forms can be picked up in the SHS Activities office.

For more information contact Joe Benson at 308-631-7227.