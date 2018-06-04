class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315199 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff High School Football camp

BY SHS press release | June 4, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Scottsbluff High School Football camp

Scottsbluff High School will be holding their football camp from June 18th-21st at the practice field next to the tennis courts.

Players entering grades 9-12 will practice from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Players entering grades 6-8 will practice from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Players need to wear shorts, t-shirt, and football cleats for this non-contact camp.

Cost of the camp is $40 for 9-12 graders and $25 for 6-8 graders. Make checks out to SHS football. Cash is also accepted.

Walk ups are welcome.

Camp forms can be picked up in the SHS Activities office.

For more information contact Joe Benson at 308-631-7227.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments