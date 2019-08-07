class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400133 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff HS and BMS Fall Sports Meetings announced

BY Chris Cottrell | August 7, 2019
The Scottsbluff Booster Club picnic for SHS athletes will take place this Sunday, August 11th, at 5:30 at Scottsbluff High School. All sports and individual meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium.

Activities passes will be for sale as well as lots of Bearcat merchandise and booster club memberships.

There has been a couple of changes for the Bluffs Middle School Fall Sports Meetings.

BMS will now hold their get together on Monday, August 12th, at Scottsbluff High School starting at 6:30.

ALL parents can register their student using the following link for all fall sports. https://www.familyid.com/organizations/scottsbluff-high-school-and-middle-school-activities

