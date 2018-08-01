Scottsbluff HS, Bluffs MS announce back to school functions for athletes

The 2018-2019 school year is basically upon us.

Some back to school events for athletes are planned over the next couple of weeks.

Here are those key dates with information for both Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School.

Scottsbluff High School

The Fall Sports Booster Club Picnic and Parent Meeting will be Sunday, August 5th at 5:30 PM at Scottsbluff High School. The schedule for the evening is as follows. At 5:30 PM , the SBPS Foundation will host a pride plaza unveiling, followed by the Booster Club Picnic at 6:00 PM. The all sport parent meeting and individual sport meetings will begin at approximately 6:45 PM. Students that wish to participate in football, girls and boys cross country, girls golf, softball, boys tennis and volleyball should attend with their parents. All fall sports practices will begin on Monday, August 6th .

Bluffs Middle School

The Fall Sport Parent Meeting will be on Monday, August 13th, at 6:00 PM at Bluffs Middle School. Students that wish to participate in football, girls and boys cross country, and volleyball should attend this meeting with a parent. Cross Country practice will begin on August 14th . Football and volleyball will begin on August 16th .