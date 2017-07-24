Scottsbluff HS football conditioning and fall practice dates

The Scottsbluff High School football team will have fall conditioning and equipment checkout July 31st – August 3rd at 6 p.m. each night at Bearcat Stadium.

Players entering grades 9-12 are encouraged to attend.

Official practices for grades 9-12 will begin on Monday, August 7th at 8:00 a.m.

Players must have physical and parent consent forms signed before they can practice on the 7th.

If you have any questions or need more information on the start of the football season contact Head Coach Joe Benson at 308-631-7227.