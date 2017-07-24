class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249658 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff HS football conditioning and fall practice dates

BY Chris Cottrell/SHS | July 24, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Scottsbluff HS football conditioning and fall practice dates

The Scottsbluff High School football team will have fall conditioning and equipment checkout July 31st – August 3rd at 6 p.m. each night at Bearcat Stadium.

Players entering grades 9-12 are encouraged to attend.

Official practices for grades 9-12 will begin on Monday, August 7th at 8:00 a.m.

Players must have physical and parent consent forms signed before they can practice on the 7th.

If you have any questions or need more information on the start of the football season contact Head Coach Joe Benson at 308-631-7227.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments