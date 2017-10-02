class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff HS, Gering HS, WNCC, etc weekly schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | October 2, 2017
Here’s the rundown of activities for Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School for the week of 10/2-10/7.

Monday 10/2

Girls golf: Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, and Sidney at the B-4 District Tournament in Sidney. Tee times start at 9 a.m.

*Also today the C-5 District meet for Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Mitchell, and Chadron in Ogallala.

Tuesday 10/3

Volleyball: Gering at Alliance…coverage on KNEB.tv starting at 6:45 with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance at Ogallala

Thursday 10/4

Softball: Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance at Districts (McCook)

*Also Chadron hosting the C-6 District Tournament

Volleyball: Scottsbluff at Chadron 6 p.m.

WNCC Volleyball: hosting Otero 6 p.m.

HS football: Hemingford at Morrill

Friday 10/5

Cross Country: Scottsbluff at GNAC meet in McCook, Gering runs at the Cheyenne Invitational

Softball: Districts continue for B-6 and C-6 tournaments

Football: Scottsbluff at Gering, Alliance at Sidney, Bayard at Kimball, Bridgeport at Valentine, Burns at Wheatland, Chadron at Gordon-Rushville, Leyton at Crawford, Kaycee at Lingle Ft. Laramie, Mitchell at Chase County, Kemmerer at Niobrara County Lusk, Pine Bluffs at Wright, Potter-Dix at Hay Springs, Arthur County at Sioux County, Southeast at Tongue River, Torrington at Douglas

WNCC Volleyball: hosting Lamar CC, 6 p.m.

Saturday 10/6

Volleyball: Western Conference Tournament at Sidney (Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Mitchell, Chadron, Alliance)

WNCC Volleyball: hosting Trinidad State, 1 p.m.

WNCC Soccer: women host Western Wyoming at 11 a.m., men host Western Wyoming at 1 p.m.

