Scottsbluff HS sending two more off to compete in college

Wednesday was a big signing day at Scottsbluff High School for Scottsbluff seniors Hailey Franklin and Mario Ybarra.

First up was Franklin who announced she’d be signing to attend and play softball at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

For the bulk of her high school career Franklin was behind the dish as the Scottsbluff catcher, but it sounds like that will change as she heads to BHSU.

Franklin’s coach at SHS, Michael Gentry, offered up some thoughts on his outgoing star.

Hailey Franklin to play softball at Black Hills State.

Next up was Mario Ybarra, who signed to attend college and wrestle Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

It sounds like Ybarra is excited for both the competition and the education part of his future.

Ybarra won a state championship as a sophomore before finishing in 3rd place last year.

Scottsbluff wrestling coach, James Miller, talked about what makes Mario such a tough out on the mat and some things they hope to improve heading into his senior year for the Bearcats.

Mario Ybarra to wrestle at Concordia University starting next season.

Both student-athletes were surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators yesterday for the big event.