Scottsbluff HS sets date for booster club picnic and fall sports meetings

On Sunday, August 6th, at 6:00 p.m., Scottsbluff High School in cooperation with the SHS Booster Club welcome all SHS student athletes, parents, and SHS/BMS coaches to a picnic at Scottsbluff High School.

The SHS Booster Club will be selling their annual yearly memberships along with a large selection of Bearcat merchandise.

Scottsbluff High School will also be selling activity passes.

At the conclusion of the picnic, all fall sport participants and parents will have individual sport meetings at Scottsbluff High School.

Fall sports include football, volleyball, softball, boys and girls cross country, boys tennis, and girls golf.