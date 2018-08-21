Scottsbluff loses home opener to Sterling

The home opener for the Scottsbluff softball team did not go as planned on Monday night.

Sterling crashed the party and cashed in a 12-0 win in just three innings.

Scottsbluff entered with plenty of confidence after a season opening 3-1 weekend at Lexington, but last night it was all Sterling from the second pitch of the game on.

Rylyn Nelson blasted that pitch over the wall in left field for a lead off solo homer for Sterling. The offense never let up against Jordyn Grasmick as Starling plated five runs in the first inning and then came right back in the second inning to score seven more runs.

Grasmick was tagged for all 12 runs (only 4 of which were earned runs). Kymber Shallenberger pitched a scoreless third inning for Scottsbluff with a pair of strikeouts.

In the circle for Sterling was Kiersten Bohler, who tossed a three inning no-hitter. She struck out six.

Scottsbluff won the JV game 12-0 in three innings.

Scottsbluff will be back in action on Thursday with game at Oregon Trail Park against rival Gering. We’ll have the broadcast on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at 6:45 with first pitch at 7 p.m.