Scottsbluff/McCook note for fans

Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth is making plans for what should be a big crowd at Bearcat Stadium on Friday night as the 8-0 Scottsbluff Bearcats host the 8-0 McCook Bison starting at 7 p.m.

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for the game on Friday night. There will be two gates on the west side. In addition to the traditional entrance on the southwest corner, there will be an additional gate directly north of West Stadium.

There will be one gate on the southeast side of the stadium.

Fans will be able to enter any gate and cross to the other side until 6:50 p.m. At that time the gates surrounding the track will close.

KNEB will have coverage of the game on KNEB.tv, Allo channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 along with the radio broadcast on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com. Pregame gets underway at 6:30.