Scottsbluff, Mullen, Alliance, Morrill, Hemingford, Bridgeport, Sidney lead area schools in state wrestling qualifiers

The Scottsbluff High School wrestling team enters this week’s NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha with 11 individuals participating.

The 11 Bearcats is the second most in the Class B, tied with defending team champion Omaha Skutt Catholic. Gretna, who finished third last year, qualified 13 wrestlers in the tournament. Alliance qualified seven wrestlers for the championships. Sidney has five competing, while Gering and Chadron each have one.

In Class C, Bridgeport is sending five wrestlers to Omaha. Gordon-Rushville has four in the tournament, while Mitchell has two. Defending runner-up Valentine leads Class C with 12 qualifiers.

In Class D, Mullen has eight wrestlers in the championships, while Morrill has six and Hemingford has five. Hay Springs has four qualifiers, Bayard and Crawford each have three, Garden County two, and Minatare has one. Defending champ Amherst and runner-up Burwell lead Class D with nine qualifiers each.

Individually, three wrestlers will go to Omaha undefeated. Sidney junior Derek Robb is 52-0 at 152 pounds, Scottsbluff senior Salem Harsh is 46-0 and Bridgeport senior Jerrod Fedorchik is 33-0 at 182 pounds.

The three-day tournament at the Century Link Center-Omaha begins Thursday with First Round and Quarterfinal matches in Classes A and D at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time. The afternoon session has First Round and Quarterfinal matches in Class B and C at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.