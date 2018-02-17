Scottsbluff rallies to beat Gering

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team put together a second half rally to win on the road at Gering Friday night by the final of 61-53.

Scottsbluff erased a 29-25 halftime deficit to improve to 17-7 on the season and head into Monday’s Sub-District Tournament at home with a four game winning streak.

It was Scottsbluff’s 12th straight win over the Bulldogs.

Gering saw a great opportunity to knock off their arch rival go by the boards.

This one was back and forth for most of the first half. Scottsbluff led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter thanks to six point quarter from senior Devin Buderus.

Gering took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 18-12. Gering had a nice trio of scorers in the first two quarters; Joziah Palomo had 9 at halftime while Xavier Horst tallied 8, and Tyler Pszanka chipped in with 7.

Connor McCracken got all 7 of his first half points in the second quarter.

It was a rough shooting half for the Bearcats; they hit just 8-28 shots from the field.

Gering led 29-21 in the final minute of the half and then up six, Head Coach Randy Plummer wanted to play for one shot to close the half but Gering missed a quick shot and Jasiya DeOllos capitalized on the other end for a bucket and cut the Gering lead to just 4 heading to the locker room.

Scottsbluff started to take control just a bit early in the third quarter taking a 31-30 lead early in the frame.

After sitting with two fouls for much of the first half it was sophomore guard Jasiya DeOllos who really sparked the Bearcats and spearheaded the comeback win.

DeOllos scored 6 points in the third and Scottsbluff outscored Gering 13 to 9 and the game was tied, 38-38, heading to the fourth quarter.

Scottsbluff owned the fourth quarter. They outscored Gering 23-15.

DeOllos scored 5 points in the fourth and had some nice passes to set up open shooters.

Another key for the Cats was bench scoring. 6’6 sophomore Sam Clarkson scored 10 points (7 in the second half and five in the fourth) while Vince Quijas chipped in 5; the Cats bench outscored Gering’s bench 15-3.

Pszanka, playing his final game at home, did his best to keep Gering in it down the stretch, scoring 7 points over the final quarter.

Scottsbluff put four players in double figures; Connor McCracken (who missed three days of school and three practices with an illness) had 14, DeOllos scored 13, Buderus 11, and Clarkson 10.

For Gering it was Xavier Horst and Tyler Pszanka with 17 points apiece. Palomo went scoreless in the second half and Jake Rocheleau, who averages 11 pts a game, was held scoreless on the night.

Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land said afterwards that poor shot selection really hurt the team in the second half.

These two teams will play again on Monday night in the opener of the B-8 Sub-District Tournament at Scottsbluff High School. We’ll have coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com, KNEB.TV, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at 4:45, tip off at 5 p.m.

The second game that night will feature Sidney vs. Alliance. We’ll carry that game on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 as well at around 7:15.

Scottsbluff High School will clear the gym out after game one to let the crowd in for game two. If you paid for game one you’ll need to go to the back of the line and then will be let back in for game, pending seating available.

Scottsbluff 13 12 13 23 61

Gering 11 18 9 15 53

SB- McCracken 14, DeOllos 13, Buderus 11, Clarkson 10, Noah Bruner 6, Quijas 5, Mason Ramig 2

Ger- Pszanka 17, Horst 17, Palomo 9, Schilz 8, Kolten Ebbers 2, Manny Campos 1