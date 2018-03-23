Scottsbluff soccer wins a pair over Torrington

The Scottsbluff girls and boys soccer teams each notched victories on Thursday night against Torrington.

At the Landers Complex in Scottsbluff it was the Lady Bearcats earning their first win of the season, beating the Lady Blazers 11-1.

Kieyerah Twombly tied a school record with 5 goals while Emma Foote scored three times herself.

Other goals came from Kaia Larson and Sarah Lewis.

The boys match took place in Torrington as Scottsbluff moved to 2-0 on the year with a 4-2 win.

Jose Padilla scored twice. He’s now got four goals through the first two games. Luis Martinez and Jerry Escamilla also tallied goals for the Bearcats.

Both Scottsbluff teams and both teams from Gering will be in action tomorrow in North Platte with matches scheduled against Kearney Catholic and Holdrege.