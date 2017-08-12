Scottsbluff softball team holding scrimmage Monday night

With the start of their season less than a week away the Scottsbluff High School softball team will hold a Pets in the Park Scrimmage on Monday night at the SHS softball fields.

Instead of the normal Gatorade or Soap Scrimmage, the team is asking that fans bring items that will be donated to the Panhandle Humane Society.

Here’s a list of some sample items that you could bring to donate:

rawhides/dog bones

canned cat food

grain free dog or cat food

cat toys

bottle of clorox bleach

laundry detergent

Scottsbluff will open their season on Friday night at Lexington. The game will be broadcast by KRVN radio on KAMI Country Legends. Go to their website here and then click listen live to the KAMI stream option.