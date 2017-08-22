Scottsbluff softball with extra inning win at Sterling

The Scottsbluff softball picked up on impressive road win at Sterling, Colorado last night, winning in 9 innings by the final of 10-5.

The big six run rally in the 9th for the Lady Bearcats all came with two outs and no one on base.

After back to back strikeouts to start the half inning, Kieyerah Twombly and Taylor Klein drew back to back walks followed by an RBI single for Hailey Franklin.

After a hit by pitch loaded the bases back up Jordyn Grasmick delivered a two run single to give Scottsbluff a 7-4 lead.

Four more runs later and it was 10-4 Scottsbluff. Sterling would get one back in the bottom of the 9th but far too little and too late for the home team.

Grasmick and Madyson Keller each drove in a pair of runs while Twombly and Savana Salazar each registered two hit games.

The winning pitcher was Erin Willats, who tossed five innings of relief allowing just one run on six hits to go along with four strikeouts.

Scottsbluff (2-3) will host Gering (2-1) on Thursday night. The J.V. teams will square off in a doubleheader starting at 3:30 with the varsity game slated to start at 7 p.m. KNEB will have coverage on 960, 100.3 and kneb.com starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Scottsbluff 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 6 10

Sterling, CO 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 5

WP: Erin Willats

RBI: Jordyn Grasmick 2, Madyson Keller 2, Lisbeth Morales 1

2B: Savana Salazar