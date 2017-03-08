(AUDIO) Scottsbluff starts quest for state title Thursday in Lincoln

District titles never get old.

The main reason? Simple. A district championship means a trip to Lincoln and the state tournament.

Last week in Ogallala it was Scottsbluff securing their 7th straight district title by beating Gering 110-84. Obviously it was a memorable win for first year Head Coach Scott Gullion.

With the district title out of the way the Bearcats were able to get down to brass tacks and start to prepare for their 7th straight appearance in the Class B state tournament.

Scottsbluff won the championship in 2012, finished as runner up in 2013 and then again last year they found themselves in the title game, falling to Gretna.

After losing out on the top seed this year due to a tiebreaker with Gretna the Bearcats able to garner the #2 seed. They’ll open up on Thursday night with 16-8, #7 seed, Crete.

The Cardinals have a reputation as being one of the top defensive teams in the entire state.

Crete allows just those 39 points per game defensively and on the offensive side they’re scoring just 50.5 points per game.

The leading scorer for the Cardinals is 6’0 senior guard Carter Kent, who averages just shy of 15 pointe per game.

6’4 senior Rhett Harms is also a double figure scorer at around 11 points per contest so far this season.

It sounds like we could be looking at a real contrast in styles come Thursday night. Scottsbluff on the offensive end of the floor is averaging 75 points per game.

Leading the charge is the senior duo of Dru Kuxhausen and Landon Walker.

Kuxhausen is a top 10 finalist for the Nebraska High School Hoops player of the year award. The sharpshooter turned all around force is averaging 29.5 points and 9 rebounds a game. Kuxhausen is not only the schools all-time leading scorer but the all-time high scorer throughout the Panhandle, having scored over 2,000 points in his career.

On the interior it’s been the 6’8 Walker having his way with opponents all season long, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds. Walker is the all-time leading rebounder in program history and trails only Kuxhausen in the scoring column, all-time.

With that type of firepower how do the Bearcats plan on attacking Crete?

As we’ve seen in the girls state tournament or at the college level in these conference tournaments, seeding just doesn’t mean a whole lot. Scottsbluff putting their #2 seed on the line tomorrow night against 7th seeded Crete.

Opening tip tomorrow night from the Bob Devaney Sports Center will be at 6 p.m. KNEB has coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45.

Alliance will open up the Class B bracket tomorrow morning at 8 mountain time playing Platteview at Pinnacle Bank Arena followed by top seed Gretna matching up with Bennington.

Then following the Scottsbluff game in the evening at the Devaney Center it’s 3 seed Aurora against 6th seeded Elkhorn South.

A win for the Bearcats and they’ll get the winner of the Aurora/Elkhorn South game on Friday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip time would be 2:45 mountain and we’d again have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 2:30.