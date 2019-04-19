Scottsbluff sweeps titles at Twilight T&F Invite

Despite rugged conditions for outdoor activities on Thursday afternoon the Scottsbluff girls and boys track and field teams were able to sweep titles.

On the boys side the Bearcats tallied 158 points for the win, beating second place Gering by 24 points. Sidney finished in third place.

The Scottsbluff girls posted 115 points while Sidney was second with 109 and Gering finished in third place.

Scottsbluff combined for 11 first place finishes while Gering posted six top spots.

Boys Team Standings

Scottsbluff 158 Gering 134 Sidney 125 Alliance 57 Lingle Ft. Laramie 15 Bayard 8

Girls Team Standings

Scottsbluff 115 Sidney 106 Gering 94.5 Alliance 76.5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 58 Bayard 37

Scottsbluff 1st place finishes boys

200 meters – Jeremiah Delzer, 110 hurdles – Cameron Geary, High jump – Conner McCracken, Triple jump – Cameron Geary, Shot put – Turner Scow, Discus – Turner Scow

Gering 1st place finishes boys

400 meters – Cody Ferguson, 800 meters – Logan Moravec, 300 hurdles – Quinton Janacek, 4×100 meter relay team, Long jump – Garrett W Conn

Scottsbluff 1st place finishes girls

800 meters – Jamisyn Howard, 1,600 meters – Brooke Holzworth, 3,200 meters – Brooke Holzworth, High jump – Jade Walker, Triple jump – Mariyah Avila

Gering 1st place finishes girls

100 hurdles – Maria Avila Sidon, 300 hurdles – Maria Avila Sidon, 4×100 meter relay team