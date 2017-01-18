Scottsbluff sweeps two from Chadron, other Tuesday scores

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team needed a win in the worst of ways and on Tuesday night the effort and performance matched the urgency to find the win column as the Lady Bearcats won on the road at Chadron 51-32.

It all started on the defensive end of the floor for Scottsbluff as they held Chadron star Jadyn McCartney to just 5 points. Head Coach David Bollish employed a box and one throughout the night on McCartney and it was senior Avery Krentz who got the job done holding the career 1,000 point scorer to just those 5 points, all of which came in the first quarter.

Krentz also was solid on the offensive end scoring 10 points.

The leading scorer for Scottsbluff was Avery’s younger sister, freshman Aubrey Krentz. She’d been mired in a shooting slump but busted out in a big way with 13 points including three big third quarter three point shots.

Taylor Noe continued a nice run of offensive production as well scoring 12 points. She’s averaging double figures over her last eight games.

Scottsbluff now 3-10 while Chadron falls to 7-7.

In the boys game Chadron tried to slow the tempo down and stay close but in the end no where near enough offense for the Cardinals to hang with the #3 team in Class B as Scottsbluff rolled to a 54-29 win.

Dru Kuxhausen scored 29 points to lead all scorers and Landon Walker was next in line with 16 points. In fact, the great senior tandem scored all 24 points for Scottsbluff in the first half, and they’d scored 38 of the team’s 40 through three quarters.

With the win Scottsbluff improved to 13-1 and Head Coach Scott Gullion now has to get the team ready for a huge weekend against Sidney and Gering.

Here’s a rundown of scores from Tuesday night…

(B) Alliance 59, Gordon-Rushville 33

(G) Gordon-Rushville 61, Alliance 41

(B) McCook 48, Lexington 46

(G) McCook 49, Lexington 39

Boys MAC Tournament:

Bayard 38, South Platte 31

Leyton 64, Minatare 34

Creek Valley 57, Potter-Dix 23

Garden County 69, Banner County 38

Girls MAC Tournament:

South Platte 36, Banner County 34

Boys SPVA Tournament:

Kimball 64, Chase County 56…Jordan Greenwood finished with 19 points for the Longhorns and Jaden Withrow scored 16.

Perkins County 50, Bridgeport 47…In the loss for the Bulldogs Logan Nichols posted a 21 point effort and Eric Stevens hit double figures with 10.

Girls SPVA Tournament:

Bridgeport 39, Kimball 35

Chase County 76, Perkins County 24

Hershey 30, Sutherland 25

Boys PAC Tournament:

Morrill 73, Edgemont SD 44…Colton Lane led the Lions with 22 points while D’Marco Ayala chipped in with 14.

Hemingford 57, Hay Springs 35…Kyler Stevens topped the Bobcats in scoring with 11 points and Austin Farritor had 10 points.